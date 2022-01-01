Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 16 (2022) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 64% sharper screen – 225 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (101.4 vs 134.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MagicBook 16 (2022)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~82%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1179:1 -
sRGB color space 98.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 68.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% -
Response time 14 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:46 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
MagicBook 16 (2022)
1.108 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +171%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 80.8 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
