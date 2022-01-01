You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

85% sharper screen – 254 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.1 vs 134.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level 47 dB 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 Size 16.1 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 137 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1179:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 98.9% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile 68.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% - Response time 14 ms 49 ms Max. brightness MagicBook 16 (2022) 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 10-45 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 64 GPU performance MagicBook 16 (2022) 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +369% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 80.8 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.