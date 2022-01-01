Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 16 (2022) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
VS
78 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 85% sharper screen – 254 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.1 vs 134.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MagicBook 16 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level 47 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1179:1 48900:1
sRGB color space 98.9% 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile 68.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% -
Response time 14 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 64
GPU performance
MagicBook 16 (2022)
1.108 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +369%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 80.8 dB 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9510 (2021) and MagicBook 16 (2022)
2. Swift 3 (SF316-51) and MagicBook 16 (2022)
3. MateBook 16 (2021) and MagicBook 16 (2022)
4. Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and MagicBook 16 (2022)
5. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
6. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. XPS 13 9310 and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
9. MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский