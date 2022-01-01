Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 16 (2022) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) – what's better?

Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MagicBook 16 (2022)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB 48.3 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1179:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 98.9% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 68.6% 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% 99.9%
Response time 14 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 446 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
MagicBook 16 (2022)
1.108 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +113%
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 80.8 dB 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
2. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
3. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
4. MSI Creator Z16 or Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
5. Acer Swift X SFX16-52G or Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
7. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) or Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
8. Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) or Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский