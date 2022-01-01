You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches 357 x 230 x 18.5 mm

14.06 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~81.7% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Green, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1179:1 - sRGB color space 98.9% - Adobe RGB profile 68.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% - Response time 14 ms - Max. brightness MagicBook 16 (2022) +20% 300 nits VivoBook S15 S532 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time 1:46 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX350 TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 16 GPU performance MagicBook 16 (2022) 1.108 TFLOPS VivoBook S15 S532 +70% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 80.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.