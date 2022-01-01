Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 16 (2022) or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (103.8 vs 134.5 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
MagicBook 16 (2022)
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches		 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~80.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1179:1 -
sRGB color space 98.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 68.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% -
Response time 14 ms -
Max. brightness
MagicBook 16 (2022)
300 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:46 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz -
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
MagicBook 16 (2022)
1.108 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 80.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

