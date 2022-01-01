You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (103.8 vs 134.5 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~80.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16.1 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1179:1 - sRGB color space 98.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% - Response time 14 ms - Max. brightness MagicBook 16 (2022) 300 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time 1:46 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX450 TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance MagicBook 16 (2022) 1.108 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UM425 +155% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 80.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.