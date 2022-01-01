You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 56 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Can run popular games at about 250-341% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

65% sharper screen – 226 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~84.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 47 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3072 x 1920 Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1179:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 98.9% 99.4% Adobe RGB profile 68.6% 75.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% 74.1% Response time 14 ms 35 ms Max. brightness MagicBook 16 (2022) 300 nits Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Full charging time 1:46 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 486 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 10-45 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40 GPU performance MagicBook 16 (2022) 1.108 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +454% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 80.8 dB 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm 13.5 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.