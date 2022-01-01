You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 56 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

37% sharper screen – 137 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521 Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~80.5% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1179:1 500:1 sRGB color space 98.9% - Adobe RGB profile 68.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% - Response time 14 ms 25 ms Max. brightness MagicBook 16 (2022) 300 nits Latitude 5521 n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 1:46 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance MagicBook 16 (2022) 1.108 TFLOPS Latitude 5521 +155% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 80.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.