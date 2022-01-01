Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) vs Dell Latitude 5521
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 37% sharper screen – 137 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches
|357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|868 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
|834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.3%
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1179:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|98.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.4%
|-
|Response time
|14 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:46 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1365
Latitude 5521 +3%
1409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5906
Latitude 5521 +7%
6298
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1368
Latitude 5521 +26%
1726
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9665
9205
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|80.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.2 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
