Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) vs Dell Latitude 7530

55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7530
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
Dell Latitude 7530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) and Dell Latitude 7530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MagicBook 16 (2022)
vs
Latitude 7530

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches		 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm
14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~81.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1179:1 -
sRGB color space 98.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 68.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% -
Response time 14 ms -
Max. brightness
MagicBook 16 (2022)
300 nits
Latitude 7530 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:46 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20
GPU performance
MagicBook 16 (2022)
1.108 TFLOPS
Latitude 7530 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Loudness 80.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
