Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) vs Dell Precision 3570
Key Differences
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 37% sharper screen – 137 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Dimensions
|368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches
|358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches
|Area
|868 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
|831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.3%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1179:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|98.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.4%
|-
|Response time
|14 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|1:46 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1365
Precision 3570 +7%
1466
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MagicBook 16 (2022) +46%
5906
4036
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1368
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9665
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|80.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.2 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
