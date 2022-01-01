Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 16 (2022) or Precision 3571 – what's better?

55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Precision 3571
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
Dell Precision 3571
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) and Dell Precision 3571 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 37% sharper screen – 137 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MagicBook 16 (2022)
vs
Precision 3571

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches		 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~80.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1179:1 500:1
sRGB color space 98.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 68.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% -
Response time 14 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
MagicBook 16 (2022) +36%
300 nits
Precision 3571
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 1:46 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20
GPU performance
MagicBook 16 (2022)
1.108 TFLOPS
Precision 3571 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 80.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

