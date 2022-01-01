You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.5 vs 144 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Can run popular games at about 250-341% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~90.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16.1 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1179:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 98.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% - Response time 14 ms 35 ms Max. brightness MagicBook 16 (2022) 300 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:46 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 10-45 W 60 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40 GPU performance MagicBook 16 (2022) 1.108 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) +454% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Loudness 80.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.