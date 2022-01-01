Home > Laptop comparison > 14 (2021) or Nitro 5 (AN515-46) – what's better?

Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 14 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (113 vs 153.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
  • Can run popular games at about 849-1157% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 6.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 57.5 against 41 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
14 (2021)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches		 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches
Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~67.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 53.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1363:1
sRGB color space - 98.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8%
Response time - 10 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 45 W 280 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 820 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
14 (2021)
1272
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +32%
1681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14 (2021)
2531
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +316%
10530
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
14 (2021)
1379
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +19%
1645
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14 (2021)
2522
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +514%
15494

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48
GPU performance
14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +1543%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.3 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

