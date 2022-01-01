You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (113 vs 153.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) Can run popular games at about 849-1157% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 6.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 57.5 against 41 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm

14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~67.7% Side bezels 7.1 mm 9.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 53.6 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 1363:1 sRGB color space - 98.1% Adobe RGB profile - 69.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8% Response time - 10 ms Max. brightness 14 (2021) n/a Nitro 5 (AN515-46) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 45 W 280 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 820 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48 GPU performance 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +1543% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 76.3 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight - Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.