HP 14 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
Review
Performance
System and application performance
46
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
28
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
16
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
88
NanoReview Score
40
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (113 vs 151.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
- Can run popular games at about 411-561% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 57.5 against 41 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
|360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm
14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches
|Area
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|977 cm2 (151.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~68.7%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|155°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|53 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|45 W
|230 / 280 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|820 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|12
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1272
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +31%
1662
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2531
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +322%
10684
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1379
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +28%
1760
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2522
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +404%
12716
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
