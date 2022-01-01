You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 14 (2021) Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~78.9% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating - Matte

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8 GPU performance 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-43) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.