HP 14 (2021) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
HP 14 (2021)
From $579
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
From $699
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
22
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
16
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
87
NanoReview Score
43
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
|Height
|225 mm (8.86 inches)
|218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~82.5%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|13.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1215:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|96.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|69.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
Swift 3 (SF314-59) +61%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
