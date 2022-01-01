Home > Laptop comparison > 14 (2021) or VivoBook 15 M513 – what's better?

40 out of 100
HP 14 (2021)
VS
44 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
HP 14 (2021)
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 14 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (113 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
14 (2021)
vs
VivoBook 15 M513

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 43 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
14 (2021) +9%
1220
VivoBook 15 M513
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14 (2021)
2573
VivoBook 15 M513 +93%
4970
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
14 (2021) +17%
1379
VivoBook 15 M513
1177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14 (2021)
2522
VivoBook 15 M513 +181%
7091

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7
GPU performance
14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
VivoBook 15 M513 +32%
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.2 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

