HP 14 (2021) vs Dell G5 15 5500
HP 14 (2021)
Dell G5 15 5500
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
22
45
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
16
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
87
59
NanoReview Score
43
55
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (113 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|225 mm (8.86 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1502:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|55.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.9%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|180 / 230 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
14 (2021) +11%
1208
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
G5 15 5500 +27%
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
