Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 14 (2021) and Dell G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (113 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Laptop:
14 (2021)
vs
G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 225 mm (8.86 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~72.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1502:1
sRGB color space - 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
14 (2021)
n/a
G5 15 5500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 180 / 230 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
14 (2021) +11%
1208
G5 15 5500
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14 (2021)
2693
G5 15 5500 +27%
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

