HP 14 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

40 out of 100
HP 14 (2021)
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
HP 14 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 14 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (105.2 vs 113 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
14 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches		 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-17.9 mm
12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.7 inches
Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 37.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating - Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 44%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 42.5%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 333 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7
GPU performance
14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) +32%
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

