You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Battery 41 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 14 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.6% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating - Glossy Display tests Contrast - 657:1 sRGB color space - 56.2% Adobe RGB profile - 38.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 38.6% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness 14 (2021) n/a Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16 GPU performance 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) +222% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

