Home > Laptop comparison > 14 (2021) or Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) – what's better?

HP 14 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

40 out of 100
HP 14 (2021)
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
HP 14 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 14 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
14 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating - Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7
GPU performance
14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) +32%
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP 14 (2021) vs Huawei MateBook 14s
2. HP 14 (2021) vs Pavilion 14 (2021)
3. HP 14 (2021) vs 15 (2021)
4. Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
6. Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) vs Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
7. Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) vs XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
8. Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) vs Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
9. Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) and HP 14 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский