HP 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9305

HP 14 (2021)
VS
Dell XPS 13 9305
HP 14 (2021)
From $579
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (93.1 vs 113 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
14 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 225 mm (8.86 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~81.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

