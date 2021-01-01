HP 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9310
HP 14 (2021)
From $579
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
22
22
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
16
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
87
98
NanoReview Score
43
51
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
- 51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (91.3 vs 113 square inches)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|296 mm (11.65 inches)
|Height
|225 mm (8.86 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|15 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|-
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|218 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
2693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
