HP 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Review
Performance
System and application performance
46
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
28
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
16
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
88
NanoReview Score
40
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 55 against 41 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (91.1 vs 113 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|Area
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~88.6%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|3.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|2000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|60 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|12
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1272
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +17%
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2531
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +166%
6740
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
14 (2021) +26%
1379
1091
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2522
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +213%
7904
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
