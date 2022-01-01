Home > Laptop comparison > 14 (2021) or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

HP 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

40 out of 100
HP 14 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
HP 14 (2021)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 55 against 41 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (91.1 vs 113 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
14 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~88.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 2000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 60 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
14 (2021)
1272
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +17%
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14 (2021)
2531
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +166%
6740
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
14 (2021) +26%
1379
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1091
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14 (2021)
2522
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +213%
7904

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance
14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
