HP 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9500
HP 14 (2021)
Dell XPS 15 9500
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
22
45
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
16
37
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
87
81
NanoReview Score
43
54
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (113 vs 122.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 29% sharper screen – 145 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|Height
|225 mm (8.86 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~89.2%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|46 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|89.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|-
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|481 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|84.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
14 (2021) +11%
1208
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
XPS 15 9500 +27%
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
