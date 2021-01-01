Home > Laptop comparison > 14 (2021) or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (113 vs 122.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 29% sharper screen – 145 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 225 mm (8.86 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~89.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
14 (2021)
n/a
XPS 15 9500
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
14 (2021) +11%
1208
XPS 15 9500
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14 (2021)
2693
XPS 15 9500 +27%
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

