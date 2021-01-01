Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

HP 15 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

45 out of 100
HP 15 (2021)
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
HP 15 (2021)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches		 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~77.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
15 (2021)
250 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
15 (2021)
1.879 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +50%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. HP 15 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. HP 15 (2021) vs HP ENVY 14 (2021)
3. HP 15 (2021) vs HP Pavilion 15
4. HP 15 (2021) vs LG Gram 16 (2021)
5. HP 15 (2021) vs HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
6. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
8. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) vs Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
9. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
10. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5502

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and HP 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский