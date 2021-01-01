You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~77.4% Side bezels 6.6 mm 9 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness 15 (2021) 250 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 640 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance 15 (2021) 1.879 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) +50% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

