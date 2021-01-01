Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

HP 15 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

46 out of 100
HP 15 (2021)
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~72.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 135 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021)
1279
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +12%
1432
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
2386
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +198%
7110
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
941
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +313%
3885

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
15 (2021)
1.879 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +70%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

