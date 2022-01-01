You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 GPU - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 15 (2021) Can run popular games at about 376-512% higher FPS

Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 50.3 against 41 watt-hours

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.2 vs 134.5 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~78.9% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle - 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 952:1 sRGB color space - 61.8% Adobe RGB profile - 42.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.4% Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness 15 (2021) 250 nits Swift 1 (SF114-34) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 50.3 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 158 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP - 6 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance 15 (2021) +683% 1.879 TFLOPS Swift 1 (SF114-34) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable - No Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 73.8 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.