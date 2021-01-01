Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or VivoBook 14 M413 – what's better?

HP 15 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413

HP 15 (2021)
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
HP 15 (2021)
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Can run popular games at about 32377-44151% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.9 vs 134.5 square inches)

15 (2021)
vs
VivoBook 14 M413

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~78.3%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
15 (2021)
250 nits
VivoBook 14 M413
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +18%
1279
VivoBook 14 M413
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
2386
VivoBook 14 M413 +129%
5462
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
941
VivoBook 14 M413 +174%
2574

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
15 (2021)
1.879 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 M413 +58868%
1108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

