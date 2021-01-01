HP 15 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
From $800
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (108 vs 134.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|215 mm (8.46 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
|Area
|868 cm2 (134.5 inches2)
|697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +1%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021) +3%
2386
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +5%
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021) +1%
941
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
