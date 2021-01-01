Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) – what's better?

HP 15 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

47 out of 100
HP 15 (2021)
VS
47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
From $800
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX350
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (108 vs 134.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
15 (2021) +25%
250 nits
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
15 (2021)
1.879 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP 15 (2021) or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
2. HP 15 (2021) or 14 (2021)
3. HP 15 (2021) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4. HP 15 (2021) or Dell G5 15 5510
5. HP 15 (2021) or 250 G8
6. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or S14 M433
7. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or S15 S533
8. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or Dell Inspiron 14 7400
9. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or S14 S433
10. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or S14 S435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and HP 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский