Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 15 (2021) Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches 359 x 235 x 17.9 mm

14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness 15 (2021) 250 nits VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 42 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1594 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 640 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance 15 (2021) +54% 1.879 TFLOPS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight - Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

