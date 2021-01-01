Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 – what's better?

HP 15 (2021) vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

HP 15 (2021)
VS
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
From $900
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (110.5 vs 134.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness
15 (2021)
250 nits
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR4
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 640 768
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

