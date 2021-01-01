Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or VivoBook S14 M433 – what's better?

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.9 vs 134.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
VivoBook S14 M433

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~78.3%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
15 (2021)
250 nits
VivoBook S14 M433
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +19%
1310
VivoBook S14 M433
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
4346
VivoBook S14 M433 +18%
5117
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

