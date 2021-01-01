HP 15 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
47
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
NanoReview Score
48
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.5 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 265-362% higher FPS
- Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|Area
|868 cm2 (134.5 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|45 W
|240 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +10%
1285
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2384
Alienware m15 R4 +208%
7337
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +1%
504
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
961
Alienware m15 R4 +260%
3457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1