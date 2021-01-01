Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

HP 15 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

48 out of 100
HP 15 (2021)
VS
75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.5 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 265-362% higher FPS
  • Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~67.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
15 (2021)
250 nits
Alienware m15 R4 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 45 W 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +10%
1285
Alienware m15 R4
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
2384
Alienware m15 R4 +208%
7337
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
961
Alienware m15 R4 +260%
3457

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and HP 15 (2021) or ask any questions
