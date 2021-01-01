Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or Alienware m15 R5 – what's better?

HP 15 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5

48 out of 100
HP 15 (2021)
77 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (134.5 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 265-362% higher FPS
  • Around 4.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

15 (2021)
Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~69.1%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness
15 (2021)
250 nits
Alienware m15 R5 +20%
300 nits

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 45 W 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021)
1285
Alienware m15 R5 +14%
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
2384
Alienware m15 R5 +234%
7960
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
961
Alienware m15 R5 +393%
4734

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

