HP 15 (2021) vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

48 out of 100
HP 15 (2021)
VS
70 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (134.5 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 261-356% higher FPS
  • Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~69%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 45 W 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 7000 MHz 12000-14000 MHz
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

