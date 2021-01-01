HP 15 (2021) vs Dell G5 15 5510
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
37
46
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
56
NanoReview Score
48
55
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (134.5 vs 151 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|868 cm2 (134.5 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|180 / 240 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +22%
1310
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021) +21%
4346
3595
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
