Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or G7 15 7500 – what's better?

HP 15 (2021) vs Dell G7 15 7500

48 out of 100
HP 15 (2021)
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G7 15 7500
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Dell G7 15 7500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (134.5 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
G7 15 7500

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~70.2%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness
15 (2021)
250 nits
G7 15 7500 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 130 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +16%
1285
G7 15 7500
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
2384
G7 15 7500 +64%
3910
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +12%
504
G7 15 7500
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
961
G7 15 7500 +120%
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ENVY 14 (2021) and HP 15 (2021)
2. HP Pavilion 15 and HP 15 (2021)
3. LG Gram 16 (2021) and HP 15 (2021)
4. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and HP 15 (2021)
5. Dell G5 15 5500 and HP 15 (2021)
6. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Dell G7 15 7500
7. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell G7 15 7500
8. Dell G7 17 7700 and Dell G7 15 7500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G7 15 7500 and HP 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский