HP 15 (2021) vs Dell G7 15 7500
HP 15 (2021)
Dell G7 15 7500
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (134.5 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|Width
|358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|868 cm2 (134.5 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|4900 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|130 / 240 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +16%
1285
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2384
G7 15 7500 +64%
3910
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +12%
504
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
961
G7 15 7500 +120%
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
