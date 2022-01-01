Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or Inspiron 15 5505 – what's better?

HP 15 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505

Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 5
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 15 5505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches		 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
15 (2021)
250 nits
Inspiron 15 5505 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 5
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +27%
1222
Inspiron 15 5505
962
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
2534
Inspiron 15 5505 +15%
2926
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +51%
1347
Inspiron 15 5505
894
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
2495
Inspiron 15 5505 +37%
3410

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 12 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 320
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 20
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 7
GPU performance
15 (2021)
1.879 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5505
n/a

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

