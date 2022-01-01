Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

HP 15 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

41 out of 100
HP 15 (2021)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
HP 15 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 125-170% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches		 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 3
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.1%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
15 (2021)
250 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 90 / 130 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance
15 (2021)
1.879 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +227%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
