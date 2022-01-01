You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Battery 41 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches 356.06 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~82.3% Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 sRGB color space - 54% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness 15 (2021) 250 nits Vostro 15 5515 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance 15 (2021) 1.879 TFLOPS Vostro 15 5515 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight - Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.