Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

HP 15 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9305

HP 15 (2021)
VS
Dell XPS 13 9305
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (93.1 vs 134.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~81.1%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
15 (2021)
250 nits
XPS 13 9305
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +8%
1310
XPS 13 9305
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021) +61%
4346
XPS 13 9305
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ENVY 14 (2021) and HP 15 (2021)
2. HP Pavilion 15 and HP 15 (2021)
3. LG Gram 16 (2021) and HP 15 (2021)
4. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and HP 15 (2021)
5. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Dell XPS 13 9305
6. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and Dell XPS 13 9305
7. ASUS VivoBook S13 S333 and Dell XPS 13 9305
8. ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 and Dell XPS 13 9305
9. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and Dell XPS 13 9305

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9305 and HP 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский