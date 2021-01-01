HP 15 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9305
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
37
22
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
13
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
96
NanoReview Score
47
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (93.1 vs 134.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Width
|358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
|302 mm (11.89 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|868 cm2 (134.5 inches2)
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|3.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +8%
1310
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021) +61%
4346
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
