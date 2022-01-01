Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 69% sharper screen – 169 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 134.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~88.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
15 (2021)
250 nits
XPS 13 9315 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 168 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021)
1262
XPS 13 9315 +12%
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
2511
XPS 13 9315 +152%
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
15 (2021)
1299
XPS 13 9315 +1%
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
3101
XPS 13 9315 +75%
5436

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
15 (2021) +33%
1.879 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

