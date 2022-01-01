HP 15 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
45
56
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
38
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
15
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
97
NanoReview Score
41
55
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 69% sharper screen – 169 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 134.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|868 cm2 (134.5 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Blue, Burgundy
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|168 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|10
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1262
XPS 13 9315 +12%
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2511
XPS 13 9315 +152%
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1299
XPS 13 9315 +1%
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3101
XPS 13 9315 +75%
5436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1