You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U GPU - GeForce MX350 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 15 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

69% sharper screen – 169 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 134.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~88.4% Side bezels 6.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness 15 (2021) 250 nits XPS 13 9315 +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 168 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance 15 (2021) +33% 1.879 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight - Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.