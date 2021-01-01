HP 15 (2021) vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Review
Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Gigabyte G5 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.5 vs 144.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 163-223% higher FPS
- Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 48.9 against 41 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|868 cm2 (134.5 inches2)
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~72.1%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Cooling solution
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Display tests
|sRGB color space
| -
|99%
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|45 W
|150 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
| -
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
|TGP
| -
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
| -
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
| -
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
| -
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
Ports
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Keyboard
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
| -
|Yes
Touchpad
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
