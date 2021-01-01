Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or G5 (2021) – what's better?

HP 15 (2021) vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)

42 out of 100
HP 15 (2021)
65 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Gigabyte G5 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.5 vs 144.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 163-223% higher FPS
  • Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 48.9 against 41 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
G5 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 361 mm (14.21 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 258 mm (10.16 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~72.1%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 99%
Max. brightness
15 (2021)
250 nits
G5 (2021)
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 45 W 150 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021)
1279
G5 (2021) +12%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
2386
G5 (2021) +110%
5012
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
941
G5 (2021) +300%
3768

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
15 (2021)
1.879 TFLOPS
G5 (2021) +297%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

