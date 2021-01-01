HP 17 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
HP 17
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
22
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
21
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
59
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
41
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (113.3 vs 175 square inches)
- 48% sharper screen – 157 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Width
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|328 mm (12.91 inches)
|Height
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|223 mm (8.78 inches)
|Thickness
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~73.8%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|9.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1060:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|57.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|39.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|40.7%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1169
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2346
2346
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1