41 out of 100
HP 17
VS
48 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
HP 17
From $699
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of HP 17 and Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (113.3 vs 175 square inches)
  • 48% sharper screen – 157 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

Laptop:
HP 17
vs
Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 223 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~73.8%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1060:1
sRGB color space - 57.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 39.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.7%
Max. brightness
HP 17
300 nits
Aspire 5 (A514-54)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

