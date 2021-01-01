Home > Laptop comparison > HP 17 or Aspire 5 (A517-52) – what's better?

HP 17 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)

41 out of 100
HP 17
49 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
HP 17
From $699
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP 17 and Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50.2 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 20% sharper screen – 127 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~77.5%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 892:1
sRGB color space - 59%
Adobe RGB profile - 38%
Response time - 11 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17
300 nits
Aspire 5 (A517-52)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 67.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

