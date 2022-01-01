Home > Laptop comparison > HP 17 or Aspire Vero (AV15-51) – what's better?

HP 17 vs Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51)

38 out of 100
HP 17
VS
45 out of 100
Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51)
HP 17
Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 17 and Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (134.4 vs 175 square inches)
  • 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
Aspire Vero (AV15-51)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm
16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches		 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~77.4%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.0-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17
1260
Aspire Vero (AV15-51) +10%
1389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2504
Aspire Vero (AV15-51) +70%
4246
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
Aspire Vero (AV15-51) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
