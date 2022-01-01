HP 17 vs Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
45
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
28
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
59
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
62
NanoReview Score
38
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (134.4 vs 175 square inches)
- 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm
16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches
|363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1260
1389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2504
4246
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1408
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2633
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
