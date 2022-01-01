You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U - Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (134.4 vs 175 square inches)

33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm

16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~77.4% Side bezels 15.8 mm 9 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 106 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness HP 17 300 nits Aspire Vero (AV15-51) n/a

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 48 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance HP 17 0.84 TFLOPS Aspire Vero (AV15-51) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive Yes No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight No Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

