You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 17 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (109.7 vs 175 square inches)

48% sharper screen – 157 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm

16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm

12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~76.3% Side bezels 15.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 106 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1215:1 sRGB color space - 96.2% Adobe RGB profile - 67.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3% Max. brightness HP 17 300 nits Swift 3 (SF314-59) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) HP 17 +8% 1260 Swift 3 (SF314-59) 1163 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) HP 17 +6% 2504 Swift 3 (SF314-59) 2358 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) HP 17 +7% 1408 Swift 3 (SF314-59) 1312 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) HP 17 +9% 2633 Swift 3 (SF314-59) 2426

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 12 GPU performance HP 17 0.84 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-59) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive Yes No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.