HP 17 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

44 out of 100
HP 17
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
HP 17
From $699
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 58.2 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 114% sharper screen – 227 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 43% more compact case (100.1 vs 175 square inches)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
HP 17
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17
300 nits
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 61 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +210%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

