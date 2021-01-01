HP 17 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
HP 17
From $699
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
Review
Performance
System and application performance
64
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
21
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
59
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
44
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 155-211% higher FPS
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 113% sharper screen – 226 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (136.4 vs 175 square inches)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
|Thickness
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|-
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|359 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +21%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2466
4854
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +13%
515
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
989
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +169%
2662
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|1280
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
