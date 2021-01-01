HP 17 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 17 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

140% sharper screen – 254 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (136.7 vs 175 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm

16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~86.2% Side bezels 15.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 106 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness HP 17 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 W 140 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 384 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance HP 17 0.84 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +519% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive Yes No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C No 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.