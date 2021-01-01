Home > Laptop comparison > HP 17 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

HP 17 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

42 out of 100
HP 17
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
HP 17
From $699
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 17 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • 140% sharper screen – 254 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (136.7 vs 175 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm
16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~86.2%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type TN LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
HP 17
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 140 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 10
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17
1299
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +31%
1701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2631
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +357%
12018
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +519%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus - Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C No 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP 17 vs Aspire 5 (A517-52)
2. HP 17 vs Aspire 5 (A514-54)
3. HP 17 vs Aspire 5 (A515-56)
4. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs XPS 17 9710 (2021)
8. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
9. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
10. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and HP 17 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский