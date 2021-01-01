HP 17 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
HP 17
From $699
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
31
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
62
NanoReview Score
42
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
- Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- 140% sharper screen – 254 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (136.7 vs 175 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm
16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|140 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|10
|Threads
|4
|10
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1299
1701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2631
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +357%
12018
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1408
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2633
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|No
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
